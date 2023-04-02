The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) are at home in Central Division play against the Indiana Pacers (34-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 12 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Pacers 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 12)

Pacers (+ 12) Pick OU: Under (231)



The Pacers (41-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Cavaliers (42-35-1) this season.

As a 12-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 12-point favorite.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 50% of its games this season (39 of 78), the same percentage as Cleveland and its opponents (39 of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 45-16, while the Pacers are 24-37 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is putting up 112.3 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 107 points per game (best).

The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per game.

The Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA with 11.5 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

So far this season, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 37.1% three-pointers (27.7% of the team's baskets).

