The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) play the Indiana Pacers (34-44) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers and Buddy Hield of the Pacers are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Mitchell, Hield and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers fell to the Knicks on Friday, 130-116. Mitchell scored a team-high 42 points (and added five assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 42 4 5 0 1 6 Darius Garland 20 3 9 0 0 2 Caris LeVert 15 4 7 1 1 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is tops on the Cavaliers with 27.9 points per game (seventh in league) and 4.5 assists, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds.

Evan Mobley posts 16.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 55.9% from the field.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per game, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 21.7 points. He is eighth in the league in assists.

Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 14.4 points.

Caris LeVert averages 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 18.5 8.8 3.7 0.7 2.2 0.2 Donovan Mitchell 27.6 4.3 2.6 1.0 0.3 3.2 Darius Garland 18.0 2.6 6.3 0.6 0.1 1.3 Caris LeVert 15.6 3.0 4.1 1.9 0.4 2.8 Cedi Osman 9.6 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.3 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.