The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.

Joe picked up a base hit in 69 out of 111 games last year (62.2%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (20.7%).

He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (111 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Joe drove in a run in 21.6% of his games last year (24 of 111), with two or more RBIs in three of those games (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 42.3% of his 111 games last year, with more than one run in 6.3% of those games (seven).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 52 .251 AVG .224 .363 OBP .313 .384 SLG .333 19 XBH 12 2 HR 5 16 RBI 12 48/31 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 4 Home Away 59 GP 52 34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%) 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%) 2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)