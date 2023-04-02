Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)
- Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
- Joe picked up a base hit in 69 out of 111 games last year (62.2%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (20.7%).
- He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (111 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Joe drove in a run in 21.6% of his games last year (24 of 111), with two or more RBIs in three of those games (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 42.3% of his 111 games last year, with more than one run in 6.3% of those games (seven).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.224
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.333
|19
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|48/31
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|34 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (67.3%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (17.3%)
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (32.7%)
|2 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|12 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In 19 games last season he compiled a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
