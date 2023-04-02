Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Suwinski had a hit in 49 of 106 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Including the 106 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 17 of them (16.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski drove in a run in 22.6% of his 106 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 37 of 106 games last year (34.9%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Ashcraft will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In 19 games last season he finished with a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
