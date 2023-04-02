After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

  • Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Suwinski had a hit in 49 of 106 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • Including the 106 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 17 of them (16.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski drove in a run in 22.6% of his 106 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.4% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 37 of 106 games last year (34.9%), including six multi-run games (5.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.282 AVG .112
.373 OBP .215
.609 SLG .184
25 XBH 5
16 HR 3
31 RBI 7
52/24 K/BB 62/18
3 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 50
32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In 19 games last season he finished with a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
