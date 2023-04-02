Ji-Hwan Bae -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.

Bae picked up a hit in 70.0% of his games last season (seven of 10), with at least two hits in four of them (40.0%).

He did not go yard last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In five of 10 games last season, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored five times last year in 10 games (50.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 3 .292 AVG .444 .393 OBP .444 .375 SLG .556 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/2 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)