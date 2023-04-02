Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)
- Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- Bae picked up a hit in 70.0% of his games last season (seven of 10), with at least two hits in four of them (40.0%).
- He did not go yard last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In five of 10 games last season, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored five times last year in 10 games (50.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.292
|AVG
|.444
|.393
|OBP
|.444
|.375
|SLG
|.556
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 5-6 record, had a 4.89 ERA, and a 1.419 WHIP.
