After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

  • Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Choi got a base hit in 58 out of 115 games last year (50.4%), with multiple hits in 20 of those contests (17.4%).
  • He homered in 9.6% of his games last year (11 of 115), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38 of 115 games last year (33.0%), Choi picked up an RBI, and 12 of those games (10.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He came around to score 32 times in 115 games (27.8%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (2.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 55
.227 AVG .239
.333 OBP .358
.381 SLG .394
17 XBH 16
5 HR 6
31 RBI 21
60/28 K/BB 63/33
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 58
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%)
21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In 19 games last season he put together a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.