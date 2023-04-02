Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)
- Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
- Choi got a base hit in 58 out of 115 games last year (50.4%), with multiple hits in 20 of those contests (17.4%).
- He homered in 9.6% of his games last year (11 of 115), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 of 115 games last year (33.0%), Choi picked up an RBI, and 12 of those games (10.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He came around to score 32 times in 115 games (27.8%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (2.6%).
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.381
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|21
|60/28
|K/BB
|63/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (50.0%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (19.0%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.3%)
|21 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Ashcraft will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In 19 games last season he put together a 5-6 record and had a 4.89 ERA and a 1.419 WHIP.
