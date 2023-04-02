After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.

Choi got a base hit in 58 out of 115 games last year (50.4%), with multiple hits in 20 of those contests (17.4%).

He homered in 9.6% of his games last year (11 of 115), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 of 115 games last year (33.0%), Choi picked up an RBI, and 12 of those games (10.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He came around to score 32 times in 115 games (27.8%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (2.6%).

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 55 .227 AVG .239 .333 OBP .358 .381 SLG .394 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 31 RBI 21 60/28 K/BB 63/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 58 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%) 21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

