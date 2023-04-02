Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Hayes got a hit 85 times last season in 136 games (62.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (20.6%).

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 5.1%), going deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes picked up an RBI in 31 of 136 games last season (22.8%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 44 of 136 games last year (32.4%), including nine multi-run games (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 69 .237 AVG .250 .320 OBP .309 .324 SLG .364 14 XBH 20 3 HR 4 19 RBI 22 57/27 K/BB 65/21 11 SB 9 Home Away 66 GP 70 38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%) 3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)