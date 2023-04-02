Penguins vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Philadelphia Flyers (29-33-13) take a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-29-10) on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE.
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, NBCS-PH+, SN1, and SNE
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-215)
|Flyers (+185)
|6.5
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won 29 of their 49 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.2%).
- Pittsburgh has gone 9-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.3% in this matchup.
- In 35 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|243 (16th)
|Goals
|203 (29th)
|246 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|248 (21st)
|57 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|52 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (23rd)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh hit the over five times.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Penguins offense's 243 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- The Penguins are ranked 18th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 246 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 19th in the league with a -3 goal differential .
