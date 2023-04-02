Sunday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (1-1) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) at 1:40 PM (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Reds, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft versus the Pirates and Vince Velasquez.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 40 of 120 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).

