Vince Velasquez will aim to shut down TJ Friedl and company when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates ranked 18th in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.

The Pirates were 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .364 last season.

Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.

The Pirates were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.

Pittsburgh struck out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Pirates pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.66 last year, which ranked 26th in MLB.

Pittsburgh had a combined 1.421 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Velasquez has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when he pitched 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Hunter Greene 4/1/2023 Reds L 6-2 Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds - Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox - Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox - Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger

