Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (1-1) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) in an early-season contest at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, April 2, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Reds (-140). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Vince Velasquez - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+115), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds won 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Reds won three of their seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were chosen as underdogs in 135 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those games.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 40 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 home runs on the road last season (one per game).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Oneil Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.