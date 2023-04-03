Andrew McCutchen -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

  • McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
  • In 59.7% of his 134 games last season, McCutchen picked up a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (16 of 134), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games last year (42 of 134), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • He scored in 55 of 134 games last year (41.0%), including 10 multi-run games (7.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.235 AVG .238
.338 OBP .297
.399 SLG .372
19 XBH 23
10 HR 7
36 RBI 33
63/36 K/BB 61/22
3 SB 5
Home Away
65 GP 69
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Crawford will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, compiling a 3-6 record.
