Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds collected 142 hits and a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .461.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Reynolds had a hit in 90 of 145 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- In 24 of 145 games last year, he left the yard (16.6%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Reynolds picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out 145 (26.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 36.6% of his games last year (53 of 145), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 17 (11.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.252
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.351
|.416
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|28
|10
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|36
|63/35
|K/BB
|78/27
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (63.5%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.7%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (37.8%)
|9 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.3%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he compiled a 3-6 record, a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.