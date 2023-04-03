On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds collected 142 hits and a .352 on-base percentage while slugging .461.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Reynolds had a hit in 90 of 145 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.

In 24 of 145 games last year, he left the yard (16.6%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Reynolds picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out 145 (26.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 36.6% of his games last year (53 of 145), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 17 (11.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .252 AVG .271 .352 OBP .351 .416 SLG .504 22 XBH 28 10 HR 17 26 RBI 36 63/35 K/BB 78/27 4 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 74 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%) 9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)