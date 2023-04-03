Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

  • Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
  • Santana picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 136 games played (47.8%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (15.4%).
  • He homered in 11.8% of his games last year (16 of 136), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Santana drove in a run in 32 of 136 games last season (23.5%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.2%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 43 times in 136 games (31.6%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 58
.201 AVG .203
.308 OBP .331
.380 SLG .371
21 XBH 16
10 HR 9
32 RBI 28
52/34 K/BB 36/39
0 SB 0
Home Away
72 GP 64
34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%)
11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%)
8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%)
20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Crawford starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3-6 record, had a 5.47 ERA, and a 1.422 WHIP.
