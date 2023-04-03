Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Monday, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 3 against the Reds) he went 0-for-4.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games last year (49 of 106), Suwinski had a base hit, and in 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 16.0% of his games last season (106 in all), going deep in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games a year ago (24 of 106), Suwinski drove in a run. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He came around to score in 34.9% of his games last year (37 of 106), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.7%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Crawford will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP, compiling a 3-6 record.
