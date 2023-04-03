Monday, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 3 against the Reds) he went 0-for-4.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

  • Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his games last year (49 of 106), Suwinski had a base hit, and in 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 16.0% of his games last season (106 in all), going deep in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.6% of his games a year ago (24 of 106), Suwinski drove in a run. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He came around to score in 34.9% of his games last year (37 of 106), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.282 AVG .112
.373 OBP .215
.609 SLG .184
25 XBH 5
16 HR 3
31 RBI 7
52/24 K/BB 62/18
3 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 50
32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Crawford will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP, compiling a 3-6 record.
