Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jason Delay, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)
- Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 49.1% of his games last season (28 of 57), Delay had a base hit, and in five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He went deep once out of 57 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Delay picked up an RBI in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In 16 of 57 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.273
|OBP
|.260
|.306
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|22/3
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|35
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (22.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (17.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Crawford will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 3-6 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.