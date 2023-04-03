The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jason Delay, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: MLB Network

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)

Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 49.1% of his games last season (28 of 57), Delay had a base hit, and in five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one hit.

He went deep once out of 57 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Delay picked up an RBI in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In 16 of 57 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 33 .226 AVG .204 .273 OBP .260 .306 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 8 22/3 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 35 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (22.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (17.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)