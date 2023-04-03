The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jason Delay, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)

  • Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 49.1% of his games last season (28 of 57), Delay had a base hit, and in five of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He went deep once out of 57 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay picked up an RBI in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In 16 of 57 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 33
.226 AVG .204
.273 OBP .260
.306 SLG .247
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 8
22/3 K/BB 28/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 35
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (22.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (17.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Crawford will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 3-6 record.
