Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)
- Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- In seven of 10 games last year (70.0%) Bae had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (40.0%) he picked up two or more.
- Including all 10 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In five of 10 games last year, Bae drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in five of his 10 games last year.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.292
|AVG
|.444
|.393
|OBP
|.444
|.375
|SLG
|.556
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 21 games last season he finished with a 3-6 record and had a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP.
