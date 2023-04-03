The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.

In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, Choi had a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 11 games a year ago (out of 115 opportunities, 9.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Choi drove in a run in 38 games last year out of 115 (33.0%), including multiple RBIs in 10.4% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He touched home plate in 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), with more than one run on three occasions (2.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 55 .227 AVG .239 .333 OBP .358 .381 SLG .394 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 31 RBI 21 60/28 K/BB 63/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 58 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%) 21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)