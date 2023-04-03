The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Man Choi, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

  • Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
  • In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, Choi had a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 11 games a year ago (out of 115 opportunities, 9.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Choi drove in a run in 38 games last year out of 115 (33.0%), including multiple RBIs in 10.4% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He touched home plate in 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), with more than one run on three occasions (2.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 55
.227 AVG .239
.333 OBP .358
.381 SLG .394
17 XBH 16
5 HR 6
31 RBI 21
60/28 K/BB 63/33
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 58
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%)
21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Crawford will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, compiling a 3-6 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.