Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)
- Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
- Hayes picked up a hit in 62.5% of his games last season (85 of 136), with multiple hits in 28 of those contests (20.6%).
- He homered in seven of 136 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes drove in a run in 22.8% of his games last year (31 of 136), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He came around to score in 44 of his 136 games a year ago (32.4%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.6%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|.237
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.309
|.324
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|22
|57/27
|K/BB
|65/21
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|38 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (67.1%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (32.9%)
|3 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.7%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (24.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 3-6 record.
