On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

  • Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
  • Hayes picked up a hit in 62.5% of his games last season (85 of 136), with multiple hits in 28 of those contests (20.6%).
  • He homered in seven of 136 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hayes drove in a run in 22.8% of his games last year (31 of 136), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He came around to score in 44 of his 136 games a year ago (32.4%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.6%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 69
.237 AVG .250
.320 OBP .309
.324 SLG .364
14 XBH 20
3 HR 4
19 RBI 22
57/27 K/BB 65/21
11 SB 9
Home Away
66 GP 70
38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%)
3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 3-6 record.
