On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Hayes picked up a hit in 62.5% of his games last season (85 of 136), with multiple hits in 28 of those contests (20.6%).

He homered in seven of 136 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes drove in a run in 22.8% of his games last year (31 of 136), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (5.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He came around to score in 44 of his 136 games a year ago (32.4%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 69 .237 AVG .250 .320 OBP .309 .324 SLG .364 14 XBH 20 3 HR 4 19 RBI 22 57/27 K/BB 65/21 11 SB 9 Home Away 66 GP 70 38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%) 3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)