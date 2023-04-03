On Monday, Oneil Cruz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oneil Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Cruz got a hit 53 times last year in 87 games (60.9%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He went yard in 17 of 87 games in 2022 (19.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Cruz drove in a run in 34 games last year out 87 (39.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He crossed the plate in 39 of 87 games last year (44.8%), including scoring more than once in 6.9% of his games (six times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 44 .269 AVG .194 .308 OBP .283 .491 SLG .406 18 XBH 16 9 HR 8 32 RBI 22 50/10 K/BB 76/19 6 SB 5 Home Away 43 GP 44 29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%) 21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)