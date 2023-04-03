Monday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (2-1) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) at 7:10 PM ET on April 3. Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Red Sox, who are favored by our model.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates were victorious in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 32 of 102 games when listed as at least +130 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.

