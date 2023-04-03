Pirates vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (2-1) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) at 7:10 PM ET on April 3. Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Red Sox, who are favored by our model.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo.
Pirates vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Pirates vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates were victorious in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.
- Last year, Pittsburgh won 32 of 102 games when listed as at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Mitch Keller vs Hunter Greene
|April 1
|@ Reds
|L 6-2
|Rich Hill vs Nick Lodolo
|April 2
|@ Reds
|L 3-1
|Vince Velásquez vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kutter Crawford
|April 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Nick Pivetta
|April 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Corey Kluber
|April 7
|White Sox
|-
|Rich Hill vs Lucas Giolito
|April 8
|White Sox
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Mike Clevinger
|April 9
|White Sox
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Michael Kopech
