The Boston Red Sox (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) will square off in an early-season game on Monday, April 3 at Fenway Park, with Kutter Crawford getting the nod for the Red Sox and Johan Oviedo toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+130). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

The Red Sox had a record of 17-9, a 65.4% win rate, when they were favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox hit 86 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .442 in home contests.

The Pirates came away with 47 wins in the 135 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 32 times in 102 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 homers on the road last season (one per game).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Oneil Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

