After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate (2022)

  • Castro hit .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Castro had a hit in 43 of 71 games last season, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (11 of 71), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.5% of his games a year ago (16 of 71), Castro picked up an RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored a run in 23 of 71 games last year (32.4%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 32
.201 AVG .269
.285 OBP .315
.299 SLG .571
7 XBH 16
3 HR 8
8 RBI 19
42/15 K/BB 32/7
4 SB 1
Home Away
39 GP 32
22 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (31.3%)
11 (28.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
3 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (25.0%)
7 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (28.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Crawford makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 3-6 record.
