After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Kutter Crawford) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .233 with eight doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Castro had a hit in 43 of 71 games last season, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2022 (11 of 71), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.5% of his games a year ago (16 of 71), Castro picked up an RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored a run in 23 of 71 games last year (32.4%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 32 .201 AVG .269 .285 OBP .315 .299 SLG .571 7 XBH 16 3 HR 8 8 RBI 19 42/15 K/BB 32/7 4 SB 1 Home Away 39 GP 32 22 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (65.6%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (31.3%) 11 (28.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 3 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (25.0%) 7 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (28.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)