Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)
- McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
- McCutchen picked up a base hit in 80 out of 134 games last season (59.7%), with multiple hits in 34 of those games (25.4%).
- He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.3% of his games a season ago (42 of 134), McCutchen drove in a run. In 19 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.
- He came around to score 55 times in 134 games (41.0%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.338
|OBP
|.297
|.399
|SLG
|.372
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|33
|63/36
|K/BB
|61/22
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (60.9%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|9 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.1%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
- Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he started and went four innings.
- He ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.