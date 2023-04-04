The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

McCutchen picked up a base hit in 80 out of 134 games last season (59.7%), with multiple hits in 34 of those games (25.4%).

He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 31.3% of his games a season ago (42 of 134), McCutchen drove in a run. In 19 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.

He came around to score 55 times in 134 games (41.0%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .235 AVG .238 .338 OBP .297 .399 SLG .372 19 XBH 23 10 HR 7 36 RBI 33 63/36 K/BB 61/22 3 SB 5 Home Away 65 GP 69 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)