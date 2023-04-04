Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)
- Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- In 36.6% of his 112 games last season, Hedges got a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 6.3% of his games last season (112 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Hedges picked up an RBI in 24 games last season out of 112 (21.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He touched home plate in 27 of his 112 games last year.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.169
|AVG
|.158
|.242
|OBP
|.240
|.206
|SLG
|.285
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|19
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|21 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|3 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (10.7%)
|12 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (26.8%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.7%)
|8 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (28.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
