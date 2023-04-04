Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)
- Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.
- Santana had a hit 65 times last season in 136 games (47.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He homered in 11.8% of his games last season (136 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana picked up an RBI in 32 games last season out 136 (23.5%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 43 of 136 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|58
|.201
|AVG
|.203
|.308
|OBP
|.331
|.380
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|52/34
|K/BB
|36/39
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|64
|34 (47.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (48.4%)
|11 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (29.7%)
|8 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (12.5%)
|20 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Last season he ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.