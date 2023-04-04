The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.

Santana had a hit 65 times last season in 136 games (47.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (15.4%).

He homered in 11.8% of his games last season (136 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Santana picked up an RBI in 32 games last season out 136 (23.5%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He scored a run in 43 of 136 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 58 .201 AVG .203 .308 OBP .331 .380 SLG .371 21 XBH 16 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 52/34 K/BB 36/39 0 SB 0 Home Away 72 GP 64 34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%) 11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%) 8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%) 20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)