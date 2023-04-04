Cavaliers vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Orlando Magic (34-44), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Magic matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5)
|222
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|222.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5)
|222
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|222.5
|-190
|+160
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 107 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +424 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.
- The Magic have a -152 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 112 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 113.9 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 220.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Orlando has covered 44 times in 78 matchups with a spread this year.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|29.5
|-110
|28
|Darius Garland
|20.5
|-120
|21.7
|Evan Mobley
|17.5
|-105
|16.3
|Jarrett Allen
|13.5
|-115
|14.4
Cavaliers and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1500
|-
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
