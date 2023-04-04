The Orlando Magic (34-44) are underdogs (by 5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5)

Magic (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Cavaliers (42-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, 3.2% less often than the Magic (44-31-3) this season.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 25-13-3 against the spread compared to the 20-9-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Orlando and its opponents do it more often (50% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (49.4%).

The Cavaliers have a .742 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-16) this season, higher than the .407 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-35).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is posting 112.3 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, giving up only 107 points per contest (best).

The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per contest.

With 11.5 treys per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 11th in the league.

Of the shots attempted by Cleveland in 2022-23, 63.1% of them have been two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% have been from beyond the arc (27.6%).

