How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (34-44) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on April 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 33-16 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.
- The Cavaliers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.9).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 31-12.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Cavaliers have performed better at home this year, posting 113.6 points per game, compared to 111 per game away from home.
- Cleveland is surrendering 105 points per game this season at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (109.1).
- At home, the Cavaliers are making 0.8 more treys per game (11.9) than on the road (11.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (36.2%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dylan Windler
|Questionable
|Foot
|Isaac Okoro
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.