Penguins vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The New Jersey Devils (48-21-8), coming off a 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (38-29-10) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in their most recent game.
The Penguins' offense has scored 27 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have registered 38 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (18.4%). They are 4-6-0 over those contests.
Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's game.
Penguins vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Devils 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.8)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have a record of 38-29-10 this season and are 9-10-19 in overtime contests.
- In the 30 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.
- Across the 12 games this season the Penguins finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- Pittsburgh has nine points (3-10-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Penguins have scored three or more goals 47 times, earning 74 points from those matchups (34-7-6).
- This season, Pittsburgh has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 25 games and registered 28 points with a record of 13-10-2.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 24-13-2 (50 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 36 times this season, and earned 32 points in those games.
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|6th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.21
|16th
|8th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|3.22
|18th
|4th
|34.5
|Shots
|34.5
|4th
|5th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|33
|25th
|14th
|21.4%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|14th
|7th
|82%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.8%
|18th
Penguins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
