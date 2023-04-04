Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 115-105 win versus the Pacers, Mitchell tallied 40 points, six rebounds and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.0 31.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.4 2.7 PRA 37.5 36.6 39.2 PR 33.5 32.2 36.5 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Magic

Mitchell is responsible for taking 20.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

Mitchell is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 25.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 26th in possessions per game with 98.7.

The Magic concede 113.9 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Magic are seventh in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic have allowed 25.8 per game, 18th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 37 34 2 1 7 1 1 10/26/2022 37 14 4 8 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.