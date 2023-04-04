On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

In 49 of 106 games last season (46.2%) Suwinski had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (12.3%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 106 games he played in last season, he went deep in 17 of them (16.0%), hitting a home run in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games last season (24 of 106), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (9.4%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He touched home plate in 34.9% of his games last season (37 of 106), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .282 AVG .112 .373 OBP .215 .609 SLG .184 25 XBH 5 16 HR 3 31 RBI 7 52/24 K/BB 62/18 3 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 50 32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)