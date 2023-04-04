Jarrett Allen will take the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Allen produced 15 points and seven rebounds in a 115-105 win versus the Pacers.

In this article we will break down Allen's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.4 13.1 Rebounds 10.5 9.9 9.9 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA 25.5 26 24.7 PR 23.5 24.3 23



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Magic

Allen is responsible for attempting 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are 16th in the league, giving up 113.9 points per contest.

The Magic allow 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Giving up 25.8 assists per contest, the Magic are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2022 30 18 16 1 0 1 1

