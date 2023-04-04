After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Nick Pivetta) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.

Bae got a base hit in seven of 10 games last season (70.0%), with more than one hit in four of those contests (40.0%).

Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In five of 10 games last season, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run five times last season in 10 games (50.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 3 .292 AVG .444 .393 OBP .444 .375 SLG .556 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/2 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)