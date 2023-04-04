Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Nick Pivetta) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)
- Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- Bae got a base hit in seven of 10 games last season (70.0%), with more than one hit in four of those contests (40.0%).
- Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In five of 10 games last season, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run five times last season in 10 games (50.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.292
|AVG
|.444
|.393
|OBP
|.444
|.375
|SLG
|.556
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, started and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8).
