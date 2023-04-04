After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Hayes had a hit 85 times last season in 136 games (62.5%), including 28 multi-hit games (20.6%).

He hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2022 (seven of 136), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes picked up an RBI in 31 of 136 games last season (22.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.1%).

He crossed the plate in 44 of 136 games last season (32.4%), including scoring more than once in 6.6% of his games (nine times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 69 .237 AVG .250 .320 OBP .309 .324 SLG .364 14 XBH 20 3 HR 4 19 RBI 22 57/27 K/BB 65/21 11 SB 9 Home Away 66 GP 70 38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%) 3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)