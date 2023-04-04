The Pittsburgh Pirates and Oneil Cruz, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oneil Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 60.9% of his games last season (53 of 87), Cruz had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 17 of 87 games in 2022 (19.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cruz picked up an RBI in 34 out of 87 games last year (39.1%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those contests (16.1%).
  • He scored in 44.8% of his 87 games last year, with more than one run in 6.9% of those games (six).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 44
.269 AVG .194
.308 OBP .283
.491 SLG .406
18 XBH 16
9 HR 8
32 RBI 22
50/10 K/BB 76/19
6 SB 5
Home Away
43 GP 44
29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%)
21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Pivetta starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • He ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.