The Pittsburgh Pirates and Oneil Cruz, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

In 60.9% of his games last season (53 of 87), Cruz had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 17 of 87 games in 2022 (19.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Cruz picked up an RBI in 34 out of 87 games last year (39.1%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those contests (16.1%).

He scored in 44.8% of his 87 games last year, with more than one run in 6.9% of those games (six).

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 44 .269 AVG .194 .308 OBP .283 .491 SLG .406 18 XBH 16 9 HR 8 32 RBI 22 50/10 K/BB 76/19 6 SB 5 Home Away 43 GP 44 29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%) 21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)