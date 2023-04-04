Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Oneil Cruz, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 60.9% of his games last season (53 of 87), Cruz had a base hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 17 of 87 games in 2022 (19.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Cruz picked up an RBI in 34 out of 87 games last year (39.1%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those contests (16.1%).
- He scored in 44.8% of his 87 games last year, with more than one run in 6.9% of those games (six).
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.194
|.308
|OBP
|.283
|.491
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|22
|50/10
|K/BB
|76/19
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|29 (67.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|22 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|9 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (18.2%)
|21 (48.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (29.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He ranked 41st in ERA (4.51), 42nd in WHIP (1.380), and 17th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
