The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win) will clash on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Penguins vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/18/2023 Penguins Devils 5-2 NJ
1/22/2023 Devils Penguins 2-1 (F/OT) NJ
12/30/2022 Penguins Devils 4-2 NJ

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (248 in total), 18th in the league.
  • With 247 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 77 31 57 88 58 58 53%
Evgeni Malkin 77 25 55 80 101 76 49.8%
Jake Guentzel 73 35 34 69 45 42 50%
Rickard Rakell 77 27 29 56 40 28 47.6%
Jason Zucker 73 26 20 46 37 33 26.7%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have given up 212 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (264 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 73 40 50 90 78 58 34.8%
Nico Hischier 76 31 42 73 37 61 53.8%
Dougie Hamilton 77 20 52 72 69 17 -
Jesper Bratt 77 31 37 68 44 36 -
Timo Meier 73 37 24 61 60 56 34.5%

