The New Jersey Devils (48-21-8) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (38-29-10) at Prudential Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT. The Devils lost to the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-155) Penguins (+135) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have been an underdog 19 times, and won three, or 15.8%, of those games.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 77 games this season.

Penguins vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 264 (6th) Goals 247 (15th) 212 (9th) Goals Allowed 248 (18th) 45 (20th) Power Play Goals 58 (8th) 39 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (20th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Four of Pittsburgh's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.

The Penguins have scored 247 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.

The Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game, 248 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

