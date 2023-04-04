Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (2-2) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 7-5 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Red Sox squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 4.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Nick Pivetta against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 7, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last season, Pittsburgh came away with a win 36 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Pittsburgh had the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.6 runs per game (591 total runs).

The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule