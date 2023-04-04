How to Watch the Pirates vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 158 home runs ranked 18th in Major League Baseball.
- The Pirates were 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .364 last season.
- Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.
- The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .291 last season, which ranked 28th in the league.
- Pittsburgh struck out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors last season.
- Pittsburgh had a combined 1.421 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Roansy Contreras gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.
- The last time the righty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 2 last season, when he pitched three innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Hunter Greene
|4/1/2023
|Reds
|L 6-2
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Nick Lodolo
|4/2/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kutter Crawford
|4/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Nick Pivetta
|4/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Corey Kluber
|4/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lucas Giolito
|4/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Mike Clevinger
|4/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Kopech
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.