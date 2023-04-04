The Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) will look to Bryan Reynolds for a spark when they visit the Boston Red Sox (2-2) in an early-season matchup at Fenway Park on Tuesday, April 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Pirates and Red Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Red Sox won 19 of their 33 games, or 57.6%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox hit 86 home runs at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were chosen as underdogs in 135 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those games.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 113 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 homers away from home last season (one per game).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 away from home.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Oneil Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.