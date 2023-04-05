Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)
- McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
- McCutchen picked up at least one hit 80 times last season in 134 games played (59.7%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (25.4%).
- In 16 of 134 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.9%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 31.3% of his 134 games a year ago, McCutchen drove in a run (42 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (14.2%), and three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 41.0% of his games last year (55 of 134), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.338
|OBP
|.297
|.399
|SLG
|.372
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|33
|63/36
|K/BB
|61/22
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (60.9%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|9 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.1%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox are sending Kluber (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
