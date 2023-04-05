After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

  • McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
  • McCutchen picked up at least one hit 80 times last season in 134 games played (59.7%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (25.4%).
  • In 16 of 134 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.9%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 31.3% of his 134 games a year ago, McCutchen drove in a run (42 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (14.2%), and three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • In 41.0% of his games last year (55 of 134), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox are sending Kluber (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
