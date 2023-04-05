Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds put up 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.
- He ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action last season.
- Reynolds picked up at least one hit 90 times last season in 145 games played (62.1%), including multiple hits on 42 occasions (29.0%).
- In 24 of 145 games last year, he homered (16.6%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 26.2% of his 145 games a year ago, Reynolds drove in a run (38 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including scoring more than once in 11.7% of his games (17 times).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.252
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.351
|.416
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|28
|10
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|36
|63/35
|K/BB
|78/27
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (63.5%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.7%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (37.8%)
|9 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.3%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
- Kluber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
