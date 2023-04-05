The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Corey Kluber TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

Reynolds put up 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.

He ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action last season.

Reynolds picked up at least one hit 90 times last season in 145 games played (62.1%), including multiple hits on 42 occasions (29.0%).

In 24 of 145 games last year, he homered (16.6%). He went deep in 4.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 26.2% of his 145 games a year ago, Reynolds drove in a run (38 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including scoring more than once in 11.7% of his games (17 times).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .252 AVG .271 .352 OBP .351 .416 SLG .504 22 XBH 28 10 HR 17 26 RBI 36 63/35 K/BB 78/27 4 SB 3 Home Away 71 GP 74 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%) 25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%) 9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%) 19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)