Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Red Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)
- Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
- Joe reached base via a hit in 69 of 111 games last season (62.2%), including multiple hits in 20.7% of those games (23 of them).
- He took the pitcher deep in 6.3% of his games last season (111 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Joe drove in a run in 24 of 111 games last season (21.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 42.3% of his 111 games last season, he scored a run (47 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.224
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.333
|19
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|48/31
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|34 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (67.3%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (17.3%)
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (32.7%)
|2 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|12 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (23.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Kluber (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.