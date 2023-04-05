The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.

Joe reached base via a hit in 69 of 111 games last season (62.2%), including multiple hits in 20.7% of those games (23 of them).

He took the pitcher deep in 6.3% of his games last season (111 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Joe drove in a run in 24 of 111 games last season (21.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 42.3% of his 111 games last season, he scored a run (47 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 52 .251 AVG .224 .363 OBP .313 .384 SLG .333 19 XBH 12 2 HR 5 16 RBI 12 48/31 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 4 Home Away 59 GP 52 34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%) 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%) 2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)