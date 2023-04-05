Ji-Hwan Bae -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

  • Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Bae had a hit seven times last season in 10 games (70.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).
  • He did not homer last year in the 10 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In five of 10 games last year, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in five of his 10 games last season.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox allowed 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Kluber (0-1) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
