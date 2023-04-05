After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.

Choi had a base hit in 58 out of 115 games last season (50.4%), with more than one hit in 20 of those games (17.4%).

He homered in 11 of 115 games in 2022 (9.6%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his 115 games a year ago, Choi drove in a run (38 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 32 of 115 games last year (27.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.6% of his games (three times).

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 55 .227 AVG .239 .333 OBP .358 .381 SLG .394 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 31 RBI 21 60/28 K/BB 63/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 58 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%) 21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)