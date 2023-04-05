After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

  • Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Choi had a base hit in 58 out of 115 games last season (50.4%), with more than one hit in 20 of those games (17.4%).
  • He homered in 11 of 115 games in 2022 (9.6%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.0% of his 115 games a year ago, Choi drove in a run (38 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (10.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 32 of 115 games last year (27.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.6% of his games (three times).

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 55
.227 AVG .239
.333 OBP .358
.381 SLG .394
17 XBH 16
5 HR 6
31 RBI 21
60/28 K/BB 63/33
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 58
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%)
21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Kluber (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
