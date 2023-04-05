After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Cruz picked up a hit in 60.9% of his games last year (53 of 87), with multiple hits in 19 of them (21.8%).
  • In 17 of 87 games last year, he hit a long ball (19.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Cruz drove in a run in 34 of 87 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He crossed home plate in 39 of his 87 games a year ago (44.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (6.9%).

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 44
.269 AVG .194
.308 OBP .283
.491 SLG .406
18 XBH 16
9 HR 8
32 RBI 22
50/10 K/BB 76/19
6 SB 5
43 GP 44
29 (67.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%)
22 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
9 (20.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (18.2%)
21 (48.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (29.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in baseball).
  • Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
