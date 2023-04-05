Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (3-2) versus the Boston Red Sox (2-3) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9-7 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 5.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Corey Kluber against the Pirates and Mitch Keller.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Pirates vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 9, Red Sox 8.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 36 of 109 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule