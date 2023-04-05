Rafael Devers and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 158 home runs ranked 18th in Major League Baseball.

The Pirates were 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .364 last season.

Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh scored the 27th-most runs in the majors last season with just 591 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates had an OBP of just .291 last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

Pittsburgh averaged the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors last season.

Pirates pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.66 last year, which ranked 26th in MLB.

Pittsburgh had a combined 1.421 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Hunter Greene 4/1/2023 Reds L 6-2 Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds L 3-1 Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox - Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox - Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros - Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros - Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.