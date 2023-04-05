After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Heineman and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Heineman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

  • Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
  • In 27 of 62 games last year (43.5%) Heineman got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (9.7%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including all 62 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In eight of 62 games last season, Heineman picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 25
.231 AVG .194
.300 OBP .239
.308 SLG .209
7 XBH 1
0 HR 0
9 RBI 0
9/7 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
33 GP 29
17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%)
4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Kluber (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.